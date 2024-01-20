Qatar – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) of Qatar at ‘AA’. The sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR have been affirmed at ‘A1+’. The Outlook for the ratings remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



The ratings reflect the sovereign’s very strong external balances and budgetary performance, supported by still favourable liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices. The ratings also take into account the country’s capacity to absorb external or financial shocks given the large portfolio of foreign assets held by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and consequent comfortable net external creditor position when including these assets. The ratings also continue to be supported by the country’s substantial hydrocarbon reserves, increasing LNG production and export capacity, very high GDP per capita, and adequate official foreign reserves.



The sovereign’s financial buffers remain large, benefitting from favourable hydrocarbon prices. Very large budget and current account surpluses have contributed to a very high net asset position, with the QIA’s total assets estimated to reach around 192.8% of projected GDP and 179.5% of gross external debt this year – although an assessment of the quality and liquidity of these assets is hindered by limited transparency.



The public finances remain strong. The central government budget position is expected to have posted a very high surplus of 6.9% of GDP in 2023 (10.4% in 2022), and is forecast to average 5.5% in 2024-25, supported by an expected increase in LNG production capacity and, consequently, a lower fiscal breakeven hydrocarbon price. While the reliance on hydrocarbon revenues remains a rating constraint, the government has ample leeway to respond to severe fluctuations in hydrocarbon prices given the size of fiscal buffers and the degree of expenditure flexibility. Central government deposits stood at 11.0% of GDP in November 2023, while total government and government institutions’ deposits in the domestic banking system alone were around 38.4% of GDP.



According to CI’s estimates, gross central government debt (including short-term treasury bills and bank overdrafts) is expected to have declined further to 45.9% of GDP in 2023, from 49.6% in 2022 and a peak of 87.0% in 2020, reflecting nominal GDP growth and a large primary budget surplus. CI expects debt dynamics to remain favourable in the medium term, resulting in a further decrease in the central government debt-GDP ratio to 40.6% by 2025.



External finances are very strong. The current account is expected to have posted a still very large surplus of 17.6% of GDP in 2023, compared to 26.7% in 2022. CI expects the current account to remain in very high surplus, averaging 14.3% of GDP in 2024-25. Gross external debt is expected to have declined to 179.5% of current account receipts (CARs) in 2023, compared to a peak of 341.7% in 2020. Official foreign exchange reserves increased to USD67.6bn in November 2023, from USD63.2bn in December 2022.



Qatar’s economic strength is moderate. Economic activity remains positive, supported by the resilience of the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors. Real GDP is expected to have increased by 2.4% in 2023, compared to 4.9% in 2022. The short- to medium-term growth outlook remains relatively favourable, with real GDP expected to grow by an average of 2.9% in 2024-25, supported by infrastructure investment in, and higher expected production from, Qatar’s largest gas field, as well as robust performance in the service sector. Notwithstanding the above, risks to the outlook have increased due to higher geopolitical risk factors following the war in Gaza, as well as the slowdown in major global economies, especially China – Qatar’s main LNG importer.



Qatar’s ratings are underpinned by sizeable hydrocarbon reserves (around 12.9% of global gas reserves) and associated export capacity, which in turn provide the government with substantial financial means. Given the large hydrocarbon exports and rather small population, GDP per capita is expected to have neared USD82,000 this year (higher than similarly rated peers). However, the ratings continue to be constrained by the reliance on hydrocarbons (44% of GDP in 2022), limited fiscal transparency and other institutional shortcomings, as well as by limited monetary policy flexibility. In addition, Qatar’s growth potential suffers from constraints typical of regional resource-rich countries, such as the segmentation of the labour market between the public and private sectors.



CI considers the government’s contingent liabilities as being a risk factor for the ratings. The largest implicit contingent liability for the government is the banking sector. Total banking sector assets as a share of GDP were reasonably high at 219.3% in 2023. Although the sector’s asset quality is currently good and capital buffers remain strong, banks are exposed to significant lending concentrations (e.g. in real estate). Furthermore, banks’ reliance on foreign funding (particularly non-resident deposits) is still considered a potential source of risk, albeit a declining one – with non-resident deposits equivalent to 21.3% of GDP in November 2023, compared to 42.4% in 2021.



In common with other GCC countries, Qatar remains exposed to high and increasing geopolitical risks stemming from the regional spillover of the war in Gaza and rising tension between the United States and Iran in both the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf. A further escalation of the tensions could lead to a disruption of capital inflows and oil and gas exports.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months given the sovereign’s sizeable fiscal and external buffers.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Positive in a year’s time if central government and external debt decline more rapidly than expected and the government implements reforms that significantly reduce reliance on hydrocarbon exports, enhance productivity and competitiveness, strengthen institutions, and greatly improve fiscal transparency.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Conversely, the Outlook could be revised to Negative or the ratings lowered if geopolitical tensions escalate or if the sovereign’s balance sheet weakens significantly due, for example, to a large external shock or the materialisation of contingent liabilities on a large scale.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1997. The ratings were last updated in July 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024





MENAFN20012024002960000411ID1107746055