Galaxy Watch’s Advanced Sensor Tech Paves Way for Greater Preventive Healthcare Solutions

• Samsung's Privileged Health SDK partnerships elevate remote patient monitoring, XR-based therapy and stress management, as well as sleep technology.



Electronics Co., Ltd. has expanded its Privileged Health Software Development Kit (SDK) program, with the goal of providing a broader range of tools for preventive health and fostering healthcare innovations through partnerships. By synthesizing the Galaxy Watch’s cutting-edge sensor technology with each platform, Samsung and its partners allow users to check their vital signs in real time and manage their health in an intelligent and preemptive manner.



“Under our openness philosophy, Samsung is constructing an integrated and seamless digital healthcare ecosystem along with industry partners,” said Hon Pak, Vice President of Digital Health Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business. “We hope to provide users with a whole new suite of integrated health solutions, giving them the tools to easily manage and understand their health from their home.”



Solutions That Help Remote Patients Feel Connected to Doctors

With the Galaxy Watch, remote patient monitoring will be swifter and more connected, with data available straight from the users’ wrists. Partners can check the patient’s vital signs in real time, alert medical teams of any irregularities and provide up-to-date data to medical staff, allowing for efficient clinical management and timely emergency response decisions.



The Biofourmis remote patient monitoring platform delivers personalized care to thousands of patients each month, deploying its solutions through strategic partnerships with leading medical institutions. Boosted by the Galaxy Watch’s comprehensive biometric data, the service has become better equipped for patient-centered care through its dashboard. Kencor Health combines Galaxy Watch with its platform for personalized remote monitoring and specifically monitors and predicts hyperkalemia in chronic kidney disease patients by using biometric feedback collected from the Galaxy Watch.



For those with heart conditions, Medical AI software provides advanced ECG services that detect arrhythmia in daily life. By combining its own AI algorithms and the Galaxy Watch’s ECG technology, the service provides smarter predictions and prompt alerts for patients. Oova is an AI-powered women's health and fertility platform that remotely monitors hormone levels, connects to medical providers, and merges the Galaxy Watch's biometric data with hormonal changes. This integration allows for more guidance through unique cycles, including perimenopause, and enables precise prediction of a woman's fertile windows.



Healthier Body and Mind Through XR Therapy at Home

Extended reality (XR) has expanded to healthcare services, and with Samsung’s sensor technology, Galaxy Watch users can enter virtual worlds that provide immersive, therapeutic experiences from home. Samsung partner XRHealth is a virtual clinic that provides physical and mental health therapy in the comfort of one’s home. Upon starting the exercise, the Galaxy Watch monitors the user’s heart rate and vibrates when the assigned range is reached, serving as a pacer that tracks the user’s heart rate in real time. The Healium is a bio-feedback video platform and technology that turns heart rate data from the Galaxy Watch into immersive stories and colorful animations. This visual feedback helps users see their stress levels so they can understand their heart rate more intuitively.



Smart Solutions for Personalized Sleep Environment

Recognizing that sleep is the window to holistic health, Samsung has been working on creating the ideal sleep environment with minimized distractions, relying on tech-enabled solutions such as Sleep Mode, invisible LED infrared sensors and SmartThings controls. Now Samsung is expanding its capabilities to include smart mattresses that set the perfect temperature for quality sleep.



Samsung partner 3Boon1 provides smart mattresses equipped with sensors and an AI algorithm that automatically regulates the temperature of the bed. When the user lies down, the mattress monitors their vital signs to detect what stage of sleep they are in, adjusting the temperature between 20 to 40 degrees Celsius throughout the night to ensure uninterrupted rest.



Combining the Galaxy Watch’s skin temperature and heart rate measurements, the AI algorithm can further personalize the temperature in real time to fine tune the sleep environment.



Samsung will continue to support partners to develop their innovations into real world solutions and services that expand access to healthcare in the home, empowering individuals to take charge of their physical and mental health in a holistic manner.



