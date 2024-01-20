Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From The French Minister For Europe And Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received a phone call today from Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic HE Stephane Sejourne.

During the call, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries, the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and discussed the initiative of the State of Qatar in cooperation with the French Republic to bring medicines to civilians and detainees in the Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and HE the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs stressed during the call the necessity of continuing the sustainable entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and strengthening regional and international efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire.