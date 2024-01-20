Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan To Rajnikanth, 'Pran Pratishtha' To Be Star-Studded Event

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live: In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Shri Ram Lalla is set to take place on January 22 deity's idol, crafted by Arun Yogiraj, was positioned within the temple's Sanctum Sanctorum. Draped in a veil, the initial photograph of the idol was unveiled during the placement ceremony in the Sanctum Sanctorum on Thursday, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--have 'declined' the invitation to the grand event in Ayodhya all the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Live updates here on LiveMint.

