Nikki Haley Questions Donald Trump's 'Mental Fitness' Over Confusion With Nancy Pelosi: 'Concern I Have Is...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indian American leader and Republican leader Nikki Haley attacked former US President Donald Trump while raising concerns over his 'mental fitness' after the former President confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, The Hill reported a video message of X, Haley said, \"Last night, Trump is at a rally...and he's going on and on, mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn't take security during the Capitol riots, why I didn't handle January 6 better. I wasn't even in DC on January 6. I wasn't in office then.\"Also Read: US presidential election: Nikki Haley's 3rd place finish in Iowa poses challenges in New HampshireFurther adding, she said,“They're saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he's talking about Nancy Pelosi, he mentioned me multiple times in that scenario.”The former UN Ambassador said that someone at the position of the US President dealing with so much pressure has to be 'mentally fit' for the job Read: Vivek Ramaswamy ends his US Presidential bid, endorses Donald Trump as 'best president of 21st century'\"The concern I have is, I'm not saying anything derogatory, but when you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do this,\" she further stated comes as The Hill reports that during a rally on Friday, Trump seemed to make a mistake regarding former South Carolina Governor Haley and former House Speaker Pelosi when discussing the rioting that occurred at the US Capitol on January 6.Also Read: Explained: How US elects its President? A look at the electoral processDuring a rally, Trump had said,“By the way, they never report the crowd on Jan 6. You know Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, you know, they -- do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it. All of it.”\"Because of lots of things ... like Nikki Haley is in charge of security -- we offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guards, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don't want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people,\" he added, Trump and Haley will go head to head on January 23 in the New Hampshire primary, the next stop in the battle for the GOP presidential nomination. Recently, Trump registered a comprehensive victory at the Iowa caucuses winning 20 of the 40 delegates while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came a distant second with eight delegates and Haley finished not much behind with seven delegates to a poll average from Decision Desk HQ and The Hill, Trump is currently 10.6 points ahead of Haley in the race in the Granite State. According to a RealClearPolitics average of state surveys, Trump leads Haley in New Hampshire, but by just 14.2 percentage points which is his smallest lead in any state with early voting, Bloomberg had reported.(With inputs from ANI)

MENAFN20012024007365015876ID1107746033