Mississippi AI Collaborative Announces The Launch Of The AI Agency

The Mississippi AI Collaborative is proud to announce the launch of the AI Agency, the first state-wide workforce development initiative set to transform the local business landscape through artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation. This groundbreaking program is dedicated to integrating advanced AI technologies into Mississippi's business and nonprofit sectors, marking a new era of economic growth and workforce development.

Innovative Approach to Digital Transformation

The AI Agency, founded and initiated by the Mississippi AI Collaborative, is not just a service provider but a partner in progress for local organizations. It offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to elevate technological capabilities and ensure active participation in digital transformation. This initiative is about building a community that is technologically empowered and future-ready, offering services like AI integration, technical assistance, and UX/UI web and brand design to enhance digital presence. The Agency focuses on offering comprehensive advisory services in data, technology deployment, and digital strategy, ensuring sustainable and ethical technology implementation.

An invitation to Mississippi's Businesses and Nonprofits

The Mississippi AI Collaborative now invites businesses and nonprofits to join this journey of technological empowerment and innovation. By partnering with the AI Agency, organizations can elevate their digital capabilities while playing a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of AI talent. To learn more and book a consultation, visit

Empowering Mississippi's Future Through AI



Central to the AI Agency's mission is the engagement of AI-trained students from top universities, who will work under the guidance of an expert Chief Technology Officer. Students are certified in generative AI career essentials by Microsoft through the Mississippi Skill AI-thon . Senior graphic and UX design student Jaylen Crump says he is“grateful to Microsoft and LinkedIn for providing comprehensive generative AI courses and a certification that has significantly enriched my skill set... I am eager to leverage these skills for meaningful contributions in the field.” Talented AI Agency advisors like Jaylen are ready to apply their knowledge to real-world business challenges. This unique approach not only fosters practical learning experiences for students but also provides businesses with fresh, innovative perspectives on digital technology use.

About the Mississippi AI Collaborative

The Mississippi AI Collaborative is a forward-thinking alliance committed to advancing AI education and application in Mississippi. Key partners include the Mississippi Coding Academies, Jackson State University, The Bean Path, and the Mississippi Computer Science Teachers Association. Through initiatives like the AI Agency, the Collaborative aims to promote digital literacy, innovation, and practical skill development across various sectors in the state, guiding Mississippi's transition into an AI-powered future that puts people first.

