Summit Completion , a prominent company in the Texas oilfield services sector, today announced the appointment of Chris Prevost as its new President. This significant appointment marks a new chapter for Summit Completion, known for its specialized services in Wireline, coiled tubing, and logistics, primarily catering to oilfields and hydraulic fracturing companies.

Chris Prevost steps into this role with a wealth of experience in the oilfield and transportation industries. His insights and leadership skills are expected to propel Summit Completion to new heights in service excellence and operational efficiency. Prevost's transition to this new role follows his decision to leave Amazon, where he recently was involved in optimizing the efficiency of the commercial transportation operations.

Summit Completion, under the ownership of Bryce Mathis , a young and dynamic entrepreneur also one of the key components responsible for the success of Petro Sand Solutions and Anaconda Transportation, stands at the forefront of innovation and service quality in the oilfield services industry. The appointment of Chris Prevost aligns with the company's commitment to leadership excellence and strategic growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Prevost as the new President of Summit Completion. His extensive experience in the oilfield sector and his remarkable track record in the transportation industry make him the ideal leader to steer our company forward," said Bryce Mathis. "Chris's appointment is a testament to our commitment to attracting top talent and maintaining our competitive edge in the industry."

Prevost's appointment is not just a new beginning for him but also a strategic move for Summit Completion. His deep understanding of the oilfield services sector, combined with his transportation expertise, is expected to enrich the company's operational capabilities. Prevost's role will be crucial in enhancing the company's service offerings, optimizing logistics solutions, and driving sustainable growth.

"I am excited to join Summit Completion and work alongside a talented team committed to delivering top-notch services in the oilfield sector," said Chris Prevost. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further strengthen our market position and contribute to the company's continued success."

Summit Completion's dedication to providing exceptional services in Wireline, coiled tubing, and logistics is a cornerstone of its business model. The company's approach to integrating innovative solutions with a deep understanding of client needs has set it apart in a competitive market.

Prevost's leadership is anticipated to foster a culture of excellence and innovation at Summit Completion. His strategic vision and operational expertise are expected to drive significant advancements in the company's service offerings and operational effectiveness.