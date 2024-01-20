Security Forces Gunned Down Three Armed Rebels In India

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Jan 21 (NNN-PTI) – Indian security personnel gunned down at least three armed rebels (popularly called“Naxals”), including two women, in the central state of Chhattisgarh, yesterday, local police confirmed.

The encounter took place in a remote area in the state's Bijapur district, around 480 km from the state capital, Raipur.

A cache of explosives and weapons, rebels' uniforms, coded-literature and other items were also seized from the encounter site, said police.

Based on intelligence information, a joint team of the state police's District Reserve Guard and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, carried out the operation. The Naxals began firing on the security personnel to which the latter retaliated.

The bodies of three Naxals were recovered from the spot, added the police.

According to media reports, a combing operation was going on in the area, in search of more armed rebels.– NNN-PTI