Another Hospital Restored In Dnipropetrovsk Region

The Marhanets Central City Hospital, which was damaged by Russian shelling in July 2022, has been restored in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to the Ministry of Health , Ukrinform reports.

The Ministry of Health reminded that in the summer of 2022, a blast wave damaged the Marhanets Central City Hospital. In particular, block A, the infectious disease and pediatric somatic departments, the hospital's archive, etc. were damaged. In addition, the medical facility needed routine repairs.

“At its own expense, the hospital managed to repair the department and completely restore the broken windows and doors. Now the medical facility continues to operate around the clock and provide medical care to the entire community," the ministry said.

Overall, 68 healthcare facilities have been restored in the Dnipropetrovsk region over almost two years of the full-scale war. Another 19 healthcare institutions have been partially restored.

As reported, a hospital damaged by Russian airstrikes is being restored in the Zhytomyr region.

