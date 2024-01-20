Germany To Help Restore Building Of Karazin Kharkiv University Damaged By Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will contribute to the restoration of one of the buildings of Karazin Kharkiv National University, which was severely damaged in the recent Russian attacks on Kharkiv.

This was announced by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration following a meeting between Deputy Head of Kharkiv RMA Yevhen Ivanov and German Ambassador Martin Jaeger.

"With the support of Martin Jaeger and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Ukraine, the damaged frames will be replaced with new ones. The work is to start soon. New windows will replace destroyed ones [in the building of] the Faculty of Foreign Languages. I am sincerely grateful for the support to the Kharkiv region and assistance in eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks. We continue working on the basis of the Regional Office for International Cooperation," Ivanov said.

It is noted that the embassy "will continue to help Kharkiv region in strengthening its defense capabilities."

"For me, Kharkiv region is an outpost that protects the democratic world of Europe. We will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to the region. This is exactly what we discussed during our meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov," said Jaeger.

As reported by Ukrinform, the buildings of Karazin Kharkiv National University and Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics were damaged in a Russian missile attack on January 2. In particular, the blast wave broke 550 windows in the main building of Karazin National University.

The educational and research institute "Faculty of Physics and Technology" of Karazin Kharkiv National University located on the outskirts of Kharkiv was destroyed. On February 24, 2022, one of the first battles for the city took place there. In the following days, the building suffered extensive damage: unique laboratory equipment was destroyed.

In 2022, the building of the Faculty of Economics in the city center and a sports complex were destroyed by direct missile hits.

On March 1, 2022, the buildings on Svobody Square were damaged by blast waves following strikes on the building of Kharkiv Regional Military Academy, which is located nearby.

Photo: Kharkiv RMA