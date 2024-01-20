Rescuers Receive Demining Equipment From Foreign Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has received two pyrotechnic heavy-duty vehicles for the transportation of explosives and a platform semi-trailer from foreign partners.

According to the State Emergency Service, the demining equipment was handed over by The HALO TRUST.

Acting Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Volodymyr Demchuk thanked the partners for their ongoing assistance and support in demining the liberated territories of Ukraine.

"Withdrawing our settlements, they enemy leaves behind thousands of ammunition pieces that pose a threat to the lives of civilians. Mine clearance is currently one of the priority and long-term areas of work for the SES. And we are grateful to our partners for the technical reinforcement of explosive ordnance disposal units, which helps to accelerate the pace of inspecting settlements," said Demchuk.

Representatives of The HALO TRUST have already provide a relevant one-day training for SES sappers.

As reported by Ukrinform, since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 277 people, including 14 children, have been killed by landmines and other explosive devices.