Nearly 223,000 People Returned To Donetsk Region After Evacuation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since Russia's full-scale invasion began, nearly 223,000 evacuated residents of the Donetsk region have returned home.

Dmytro Petlin, head of the operational duty service, communication, warning and public information division at the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"From February 26 [2022] until now, about 1.357 million people have been evacuated from the region. Among them are 163,520 children and about 42,650 people with disabilities. During this time, about 223,000 people have also returned home. And this tendency has been growing. Over the past two months, about 2,000 more people have returned than evacuated," Petlin said.

He noted that currently, about 524,000 people remain in the region, while the evacuation continues.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant Russian shelling. The enemy kills and injures civilians almost daily, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest frontline, which is about 300 kilometers.