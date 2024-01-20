Canada Accepts Over 210K Displaced Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 210,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Canada.

That's according to a report by Canadian border guards, as seen by Ukrinform.

It is noted that 210,178 Ukrainians arrived in Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), established in March 2022. The program entitles Ukrainians fleeing the war to an urgent three-year work and residence permit in Canada, as well as financial assistance and free temporary settlement.

to keep standing with Ukraine - Freelan

In total, the Canadian government received almost 1.2 million applications for this type of visa, of which it has already approved more than 936,000. No new applications are being received for this program but those who have already obtained such a visa must arrive in Canada by the end of March to use it.

It should be recalled that in the summer of 2023, Canada said it would not be extending the CUAET but the government later approved a new migration program that allows certain categories of displaced Ukrainians to stay in Canada on a permanent basis.

Photo: Andrew Fury/X