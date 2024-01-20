Government Earmarks UAH 33.4B To Support Communities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian government has approved a mechanism for distributing additional subventions for territorial communities, with a total amount of UAH 33.4 billion.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on January 19, Ukrinform reports.

"We are approving the mechanism that will be used to distribute the additional subvention. That is about UAH 33.4 billion. This is a significant amount that will help local authorities to cover all the necessary expenditures for the sustainability and development of our country," the Prime Minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the support will be provided in two stages. First of all, funds will be directed to communities in the de-occupied territories and territories where hostilities are taking place.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 35,000 Ukrainian families have already received UAH 3.2 billion in payments from the state as part of the eRecovery programme.