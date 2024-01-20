Four Iranian Revolutionary Guard Officers Killed In Israeli Attack On Damascus: Source

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS/TEHRAN, Jan 21 (NNN-SANA/IRNA) – Four officers of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and an unknown number of civilians, were killed in an Israeli missile attack on a residential neighbourhood, in the Syrian capital, Damascus, yesterday.

The source, who requires anonymity, said, a two-story building, the second floor of which was occupied by a unit associated with the IRGC, was attacked by at least four missiles.

In addition to the four IRGC members who lost their lives, there have reportedly been casualties among the civilians in the same building, he said, adding, rescue missions were underway to find bodies under the rubble.

A local eyewitness said that, a Palestinian family was living on the ground floor of the building. It is believed that all of them were now buried under the rubble, as none of them were seen after the attack, he noted.

According to a statement released by the Syrian army, Israel carried out the airstrike from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, at 10:20 a.m. local time (0720 GMT). It said, the airstrike resulted in the death and injury of a number of civilians, the complete destruction of the targetted building, and caused damage to neighbouring structures.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported that, four IRGC members, including two high-ranking advisers, were killed in the Israeli attack yesterday.

According to Mehr, head of the IRGC's advisory intelligence in Syria and his deputy, along with two other members of the elite force, were killed.

Right after the attack, another eyewitness living in the area said, he heard four to six missiles passing through the sky in quick succession.

The witness noted that, the sound was relatively soft, akin to a whizzing noise. Shortly after hearing the missiles, the witness observed white smoke rising from an area near the Muhammady Mosque in the Western Villas of Mazzeh.

Meanwhile, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said, it had confirmed six deaths, including one Syrian civilian, three IRGC members, and two others whose nationality remained unknown.

It noted that the Israeli attack targeted IRGC leaders, who were present at a meeting.

The Iranian news outlet, Jadeh Iran, said, the attack may have been a response to the IRGC's activities, particularly its attack on a base of Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, in Erbil, in northern Iraq, on Jan 15.

The latest strike is part of the ongoing escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel. Israel has intensified its assaults on Iranian targets in Syria, prompting pro-Iran militias in Syria to retaliate by targeting U.S. interests.

In a report published yesterday, the Observatory warned that, the escalating tensions may potentially drag the region into a wider confrontation between Iran and Israel on Syrian soil.– NNN-SANA/IRNA

