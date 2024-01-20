Turkish Coast Guards Recover Four Migrant Bodies In Aegean Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Coast Guards recovered bodies of four irregular migrants and rescued 38 others off the coast in the Aegean province of Mugla on Saturday.

A group of irregular migrants on a rubber boat faced difficulty due to rough sea near the Datca district and sought help from the Turkish authorities, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported citing a statement from the Coast Guard Command.

A small vessel rushed to the scene first, and then a helicopter, ship and four search and rescue boats followed suit.

The search and rescue operation led to rescuing 38 survivors, recovery of four dead bodies and arrest of two suspected human smugglers, according to AA report. (end)

