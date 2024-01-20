Kuwait Cautions Against Dire Consequences Of Israeli Attacks On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Ambassador Tareq M. Al-Banai denounced in the strongest terms the Israeli military aggression on the brotherly people of Palestine in Gaza Strip which kept escalating over 100+ days.

Delivering Kuwait speech to 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, capital of Uganda, on Saturday, Al-Banai said the Israeli military campaigns aims to turn Gaza Strip into an unlivable territory through destruction of infrastructure, homes, hospitals and places of worship.

The Israeli bombardment target civilians, aid workers, medical staff, media people and UN staffers, he noted.

Ambassador Al-Banai condemned the intensified construction of illegitimate Jewish settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories in stark breach of the provisions of international humanitarian law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The Israeli occupation authorities pursue systematically a policy aimed at changing the demographic status quo of, and imposing a new fait accompli in, the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nevertheless, the Palestinian people showed unrivalled valiance and determination in countering the Israeli aggression; they (the Palestinians) are resolute and valiant in their comeback, he stressed.

Israel, as occupying power, persists in its repressive policies, and committing atrocities, arbitrary bombardment of residential areas, eviction of armless civilians forcibly from their homes and denying the Palestinian people of their legitimate rights.

The Palestinian people have come under collective punishment due to continuous Israeli air and artillery attacks which claimed dozens of civilian lives, including women, children and elderly people, Ambassador Al-Banai pointed out.

He urged the NAM member states to start lobbying the other members of the United Nations that have yet to recognize the State of Palestine to do so and back the Palestinian bid for full UN membership.

He highlighted the need of working out a clear-cut timeframe for Palestinian statehood, noting that the only way forward is through establishing fair, full, durable and comprehensive peace in the Middle East based on the UN resolutions and Arab peace initiative of 2002.

All efforts must focus on establishing an independent, fully sovereign State of Palestine within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital city, he went on.

On the achievements made by NAM over the past six decades, he said the Movement remains to be a platform for coordinating the views of the third world countries since the Bandung Conference held in April 1955.

The State of Kuwait joined the Movement out of belief in the significance of the core principles agreed by the founding members at that conference, Ambassador Al-Banai went on.

He called for stepping up efforts to realize the aspirations of the NAM nations for justice, equality, security, development and prosperity.

The Movement, founded 62 years ago by 25 Asian and African nations, convenes its 19th summit today with the participation of 120 member states, 18 observer states and 10 regional and international organizations.

"The huge participation signals the growing political, economic, social and cultural influence of the Movement which could be of great benefit for our nations in their march towards prosperity and progress," he noted.

Ambassador Al-Banai thanked Azerbaijan for its successful presidency of NAM over the past four years, expressing best wishes for Uganda, the new presidency of the Movement (2024-2027).

Al-Banai, also Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, leads his country's delegation to the NAM summit and will represent His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the Third South Summit of Group 77 and China on January 21-11.

The Bandung Conference in April 1955 agreed 10 core principles which led to the creation of NAM and outlined its role as a voice of the Third World at the onset of the Cold War. (end)

