Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait denounces in the strongest terms the Israeli military attacks on civilians in Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil goes up by USD 1.24 to USD 89.94 per barrel.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait's shooting team add two medals in the Asian Shotgun Championships, bringing the country's tally to five medals.

TEHRAN -- An Israeli airstrike on Syria's capital city of Damascus kills four military advisors of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

ISTANBUL -- The Turkish Coast Guards recover bodies of four irregular migrants and rescue 38 others off the coast of Mugla province. (end) gb