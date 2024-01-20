Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait denounces in the strongest terms the Israeli military attacks on civilians in Gaza Strip.
KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti crude oil goes up by USD 1.24 to USD 89.94 per barrel.
KUWAIT -- Kuwait's shooting team add two medals in the Asian Shotgun Championships, bringing the country's tally to five medals.
TEHRAN -- An Israeli airstrike on Syria's capital city of Damascus kills four military advisors of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
ISTANBUL -- The Turkish Coast Guards recover bodies of four irregular migrants and rescue 38 others off the coast of Mugla province. (end) gb
