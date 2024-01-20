Global Charity TUFF Donates Rs One Crore Towards Inauguration Of Ayodhya Ram Temple In India

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Temple)

Dr Talwar co-founder of TUFF (Right) with Pandit Jeevan Jyoti and Shri Mangat Sharma, Finance Secretary of Vishwa hindu Temple , Southall, London , U.K

Prime Minister Modi with TUFF co-founder Anna Bornholt Prior presenting the TUFF Bharat project

- Shamender Talwar & Anna Bornholt PriorAYODHYA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) , a global charitable organization, has announced a generous donation of Rs One Crore ( $120,000) towards the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir (temple) in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India on January 22nd, 2024. This historic event marks a significant milestone in the country's history, and TUFF is proud to be a part of it.The Ayodhya Ram Mandir has been a symbol of faith and unity for millions of people in India. After years of legal battles and disputes, the Supreme Court of India finally gave its verdict in November 2019, allowing the construction of the Ram Mandir at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The foundation stone for the temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5th, 2020, and the construction is now completed.In light of this momentous occasion, This donation is a testament to TUFF's commitment to promoting peace, harmony, and unity among people of different faiths. TUFF believes that the construction of the Ram Mandir will not only bring spiritual solace to millions of devotees but also strengthen the bond of brotherhood and unity among all communities.Dr Talwar FRSA and Anna Bornholt Prior FRSA co-founders of TUFF, declared that this moment marks a monumental turning point for humanity and our planet. With fervent conviction, they thanked the Indian Government and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his unwavering commitment to restore Ram Rajya (Kingdom of God) to the people of Ayodhya, the people of Bharat (India), and all humanity. Their words resonated with the power of this historic occasion, as the darkness of injustice yields to the light of righteousness. Through Modi's tireless advocacy, a new era dawns in which the divine reign of morality and justice prevails. His perseverance to honor his promises has led us to this luminous day that will be forever remembered in the annals of humanity's march toward unity, virtue, and transcendence. They also thanked all supporters and followers of TUFF from all walks of life and thanked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath.Shri Mangat Sharma, Finance secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Temple in London UK said "We Sanatani's are very grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for keeping his promise to build the temple and putting a smile on millions of faces. We are also very proud of Anna Prior and especially Dr Talwar for giving a magnanimous donation of One Crore rupees through their organization The Unity of Faiths Foundation for the inauguration of the Ayodya temple".TUFF's donation towards the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a reflection of its mission to support and uplift communities in need. The organization has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, including providing aid to underprivileged communities, promoting education in human values, and mental health awareness, along with supporting disaster relief efforts. TUFF's contribution towards the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a step towards building a more inclusive and harmonious society. donation towards the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a significant step towards promoting unity and harmony among people of different faiths. TUFF works on 4 continents around the world with offices in India, the USA, the UK, and Australia.The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is all set for the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratistha) of Lord Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the construction work at the temple, has completed all the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha and is ready for the ceremony on January 22nd. The city, once dotted with tightly packed houses and rundown stalls, is already witnessing an elaborate makeover. Nearly 7,500 people are expected at the opening ceremony and millions will be watching the live telecast in India and worldwide. By the end of the year, a staggering 100,000 devotees per day are predicted to descend on Ayodhya, according to official estimates.Jai Shri Ram

