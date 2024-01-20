MP Govt Bans Selling Liquor, Meat On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 20 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has issued a directive announcing that slaughterhouses and shops selling meat and fish in the state will remain closed on January 22, the day when the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place.

The State Urban Development Department on Saturday asked civic bodies to ensure that meat shops and slaughterhouses will remain closed on January 22.

The state government has already announced a 'dry day' on January 22 with special instructions been issued to the police and district administration to ensure that liquor shops will remain shut across the state.

A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken in all urban areas, including in temple premises, on the occasion of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, it said in a statement.

State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has asked civic bodies to ensure maximum participation of people and public representatives in the cleanliness drive, the statement added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has already closed its government offices for half the day and declared a holiday for schools and colleges on January 22.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yadav along with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla participated in the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation programme in Bhopal. Nearly 11,000 Ram Bhakts took part in the 'Hanuman Chalisa' recitation event in the stadium.

The Chief Minister said that after several centuries, the consecration of Lord Ram temple is taking place in Ayodhya.

"We all are fortunate that this auspicious occasion has come. For this, many generations devoted their life during the last five hundred years. January 22 will usher in a new era of good governance and 'Ram Rajya'. A 'New India' will see the light of the day," he added.

CM Yadav on Friday launched trucks carrying five lakh 'ladoos' prepared at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to Ayodhya as 'prasad'.

--IANS

pd/khz