Motto Aligners: 6 Things Not To Do While Wearing Clear Braces

Clear braces have revolutionized teeth straightening treatments, providing a discreet and effective way to straighten a person's smile. While these nearly invisible aligners offer numerous benefits, proper care of the appliance is essential to ensure the success of a patient's treatment. Dental professionals should provide their patients with a list of things to do and to stay away from, but just in case, these activities should not be indulged in by patients wearing clear braces.

Neglecting oral hygiene

Clear braces create additional spaces for food particles and bacteria to hide, making diligent oral hygiene crucial to a patient's oral hygiene. Neglecting proper brushing and flossing can lead to plaque buildup, cavities and gum disease. Make it a habit to brush after every meal, using a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste. Flossing and using an antiseptic mouthwash are also vital components of a comprehensive oral care routine.

Consuming staining foods and drinks

While clear braces are designed to be inconspicuous, they can still be stained by certain foods and drinks. Dark-colored items like coffee, tea, red wine and berries can discolor your aligners, making them more noticeable. Patients should minimize the consumption of these items or make sure to brush their teeth and clean their aligners promptly after consumption to prevent staining.

Chewing gum or eating hard foods

Chewing gum and indulging in hard or sticky foods can damage clear braces. The pressure exerted during chewing may cause the aligners to crack or become misshapen, disrupting a patient's treatment plan. Stick to a braces-friendly diet that avoids foods like popcorn, nuts and sticky candies to ensure aligners stay intact.

Skipping dental appointments

Regular dental check-ups are crucial during teeth straightening treatment. A dental professional will monitor their patient's progress, address any concerns and make necessary adjustments. Skipping appointments can lead to delays in treatment and may hinder the achievement of desired results. Stay committed to scheduled visits for a successful and timely outcome.

Ignoring discomfort

It's normal for patients to experience some discomfort when transitioning to a new set of aligners. However, persistent pain or sharp edges may indicate a problem with the fit. Ignoring such discomfort can lead to issues like misalignment or gum irritation. If someone wearing clear braces experiences prolonged or severe discomfort, they should contact the dental professional who recommended this treatment for guidance and support.

Playing with or removing them frequently

Clear braces are designed to be worn for the majority of the day and night. Constantly removing or playing with them can disrupt the treatment process. Dental professionals will discuss how long a patient should wear clear braces every day, and patients should only remove them when necessary. Consistency is key for optimal results.

Clear braces offer a discreet and effective solution for achieving a straighter smile. By avoiding these common pitfalls, anyone can ensure that their teeth straightening journey is smooth and successful, regardless of whether they're wearing clear aligners in Florida or Washington. Remember, clear braces require commitment and proper care to deliver the desired results, so patients should adhere to their preferred dental professional's guidelines to prioritize their oral health throughout the treatment process.