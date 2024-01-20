Microsoft Claims Hackers Linked To Russian Federation Compromised Executives' Accounts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Microsoft Corporation claims to have detected hacking of several
accounts of the company's employees, Azernews reports citing TASS.
"Microsoft's security team detected a state-sponsored attack on
our corporate systems on 12 January 2024," the statement said.
According to the company, Russian-linked hackers from the
Midnight Blizzard group gained access to a "very small percentage"
of corporate email accounts of company executives, as well as
employees from some departments, including cybersecurity.
The corporation claims the hackers stole documents that
contained information about their group.
Microsoft has launched an investigation into the incident. It is
noted that so far there is no information that the attackers could
gain access to user services, source code or artificial
intelligence systems.
