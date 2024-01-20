Germany Saw Tens Of Thousands Of People Protesting Against Right-Wing Extremism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In Hamburg, so many people turned out for a demonstration against far-right forces and the Alternative for Germany party that it had to be stopped early for security reasons, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Organisers of the rally initially claimed 130,000 participants, later adjusting the number to 80,000. Police said there were about 50,000 demonstrators. Thousands also came out in Jena, Kiel and other cities in Germany.

A broad alliance of trade unions, churches, cultural workers, business associations, parties and assemblies called for the rally. Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported the demonstrators and compared the right-wing extremists' plans for "remigration" to the ideology of the National Socialists.

The reason for the protests was a secret meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam, an investigation of which was released by Correctiv. There they discussed the idea of so-called "remigration", essentially forcing foreigners and citizens of Germany with migrant roots to leave the country.