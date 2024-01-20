Armenian Deputy: Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Commission's Next Meeting Will Be Discussed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The statute of the commission will be discussed at the next
session of the commission on border security and delimitation of
the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it was reported in
the office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the session of the joint commission will be
held at the end of January. It was reported that participation of
the third party in the meeting is not planned.
It should be noted that the commission is headed by Deputy Prime
Minister Shahin Mustafayev from the Azerbaijani side and
M.Grigoryan from the Armenian side.
The fifth session of the commission was held on 30 November last
year on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.
