Azerbaijan Prime Minister Meets BP Vice-President


1/20/2024 3:10:51 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President for Production and Operation of BP on 20 January ,Azernews reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers press service reports that the meeting discussed the current situation and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP, and noted the importance of projects implemented by BP in Azerbaijan.

The works carried out jointly with BP on construction of solar power plant in the territories liberated from occupation were considered.

