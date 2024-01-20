Azerbaijan Prime Minister Meets BP Vice-President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Gordon Birrell,
Executive Vice President for Production and Operation of BP on 20
January ,Azernews reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers press service reports that the meeting
discussed the current situation and prospects of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and BP, and noted the importance of projects
implemented by BP in Azerbaijan.
The works carried out jointly with BP on construction of solar
power plant in the territories liberated from occupation were
considered.
