(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan imported fertilisers worth $72.047 mln in 2023, this is 17.6% less than in 2022, Azernews reports, citing the SCC.

The value of fertiliser exports by Azerbaijan in the reporting period amounted to $83.811 mln , which is 2.5 times less than 1 year ago.

Import costs of fertilisers accounted for 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total import costs, while export revenues accounted for 0.25% of the country's total export revenues.

Recall that in 2023 Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries to the amount of $51 bln 184 mln. This is 2.9 % less than in 2022.

Of the foreign trade turnover, $ 33 bln 899 mln USD are exports and $17 bln 285 mln imports. In the last 1 year, exports decreased by 11.1 per cent and imports increased by 18.9 per cent.

The final foreign trade surplus was $ 16 bln 613 million. This is also 29.6 per cent less than a year ago.