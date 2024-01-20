Azerbaijan's Trade Turnover With European Union Countries Decreases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the countries of the European Union totalled 24 bln 821 mln 895 thousand US dollars in 2023, this is 9.2 % less than in the same period of 2022, Azernews reports.

During the year, Azerbaijan's exports to EU countries totalled $21 bln 821 mln 611 thousand (12.7% less than 1 year ago), imports totalled$ 3 bln 84 thousand (28.5% more than a year ago).

The share of EU countries in Azerbaijan's total exports in the reporting period was 64.4%, and in total imports - 17.4%.

In this period, the largest trade turnover of Azerbaijan was consistently with Italy, Germany, Greece, Spain and the Czech Republic.

The value of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Italy totalled 15 bln. 685 mln. 970 thousand USD, including the value of exports-15 bln. 208 mln. 67 thousand USD, imports-477 mln. 903 thousand USD. For the last 1 year trade turnover has decreased by 13.4 %, including exports by 14.5 % and imports by 40.4 %.

The value of trade transactions of Azerbaijan with Germany was $ 1 bln. 824 mln. 413 thousand , including the value of its export-907 mln. 992 thousand US dollars, and import-916 mln. 421 thousand US dollars. Over the year, trade turnover grew by 45.4 %, including exports by 53.6 % and imports by 38.1 %.

The value of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Greece was $1 bln 395 mln 789 thousand , including the value of exports-$1 bln 363 mln 448 thousand , imports-$32 mln 341 thousand . For the last 1 year trade turnover decreased by 1,7 %, including exports by 2 %, and imports increased by 14 %.

The value of Azerbaijan trade transactions with Spain totalled $ 888 mln. 505 thousand , including the value of its exports-785 mln. 367 thousand and imports-$103 mln. 138 thousand . Over the year, trade turnover decreased by 19.5%, including exports by 22.2% and imports by 8.8%.

The value of Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the Czech Republic totalled $767 mln. 269 thousand , including exports-$684 mln. 215 thousand and imports-$83 mln. 54 thousand . Over the last 1 year trade turnover decreased by 22.5%, including exports by 25.8% and imports by 23.2%.