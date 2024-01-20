Kherson Under Enemy Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are shelling the city of Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administrating, announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army is attacking Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank! Explosions are heard in the Dniprovskyi district of the city," he posted.

He urged local residents not to stay in the open air and to move to safer places.

As reported, a man was injured as Russians shelled Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region.