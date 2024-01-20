Kindergarten Set Up In Kharkiv Subway

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A kindergarten has started operating in the Kharkiv subway, with 650 children already enrolled.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Just a year ago, the prospect of offline education in Kharkiv during the war seemed impossible. And now we not only conduct regular lessons in standard classrooms, but also launch an underground kindergarten for preschoolers, with 650 children already enrolled - a quarter of all future first-graders in the city," the post says.

It is noted that the kindergarten in the subway will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Terekhov added that all preschoolers have the opportunity to enroll.

As reported, schoolchildren study in two shifts in the subway in Kharkiv.