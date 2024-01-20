Ukraine, U.S. Conduct First Joint Inspection Of Weapons Provided By American Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The internal audit service of the Ministry of Defense, representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Office of Defense Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy have conducted the first joint inspection of weapons and military equipment provided by American partners.

This was announce by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

The inspection was conducted at a military unit. Ukrainian and American inspectors checked serial numbers, technical condition, and proper storage conditions (safety and security).

It is noted that information is being processed. There have been no comments from U.S. representatives during the joint work.

Similar inspections of the end use of weapons provided by partners will continue.

Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Dzhyhyr underscored that providing access to storage sites, openness and systematic joint inspections are the measures the ministry is taking to increase transparency and build trust in relations with partners.

As reported, in November 2023, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense of Ukraine initiated and signed the concept of self-reporting by the partner country on the end use of the provided weapons. On December 14, a plan for joint on-site inspections of weapons was agreed with the U.S. side.