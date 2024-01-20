Russia Must Not Win War Against Ukraine - EU Military Committee Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia must not win its war of aggression against Ukraine because the security of the whole of Europe is at stake.

This was emphasized in an interview with Profil by former Chief of Austria's General Staff and currently Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Brieger.

"Russia must not win the war," Brieger said, calling for further support to Ukraine.

He emphasized that "the security of Ukraine is closely interconnected with the security of Europe." According to the general, seizure of Ukraine by Russia would shift Russian influence hundreds of kilometers westward, creating a potential threat similar to that seen during the Cold War. "The Russian neighborhood is much more visible in the Baltic region than in Brussels," Brieger added.

The head of the EU Military Committee also stated that in the event of any attack on EU member states, "the obligation to provide assistance under both the EU Treaty and NATO Treaty's Article 5, that is, on collective defense, will be applied."

"From a pragmatic perspective, NATO is likely to be the main actor because it has a command and control system that the EU has not yet developed, or developed to a smaller extent. In such a scenario, however, the EU would also have to take up the task of protecting itself, for example, including in the field of critical infrastructure protection," Brieger said.

The head of the EU Military Committee also pointed out that if the European Union has to take on more responsibility for defense policy after the U.S. elections, he can imagine strengthening the European component within NATO or setting up a European army. "I would not rule this out at all in the more distant future," he noted.

According to the general, the further European integration, associated with the renunciation of sovereign rights, advances, the more the issue of joint armed forces will come to the fore. Currently, Brieger is convinced that "the European Union will have the tools necessary to ensure the security of its citizens in the future." In this context, he noted that the EU's so-called "battlegroups" will be expanded to a 5,000-strong rapid response force and should be ready for deployment from 2025, mainly beyond Europe and in addition to NATO.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said that the way the war, in which Ukraine is defending itself and democratic values, ends will determine the future of the whole world.