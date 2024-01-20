Britain Has Stood With Ukraine Since Very Outset Of War - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom helped Ukraine in the first days of the Russo-Ukrainian war, and continues to do so to this day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this in an interview with Britain's Channel 4 News.

"The UK has been with us from first days and up till now. I met with all your prime ministers," he said.

According to the head of state, Ukraine has good relations with Britain not only at the highest political level.

"We also have very good relations at the level of intelligence. But you should know that I have relations with your intelligence. We are very open and I speak with some of your leaders. I am not such a person who speaks only with prime ministers or His Majesty. No, no, we are very deep partners and we have very good relations. We speak every time – by phone, at meetings, official or unofficial," Zelensky added.

He also noted that, while people might be replaced, institutional and historical relationships between countries must be preserved.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 12, President Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held the negotiations in Kyiv and signed a security cooperation agreement.

According to the deal, Great Britain will provide a package of military aid to Ukraine worth GBP 2.5 billion.

Also, the agreement provides for the annual provision of additional aid for the next 10 years and automatic donation of weapons to Ukraine in the event of any new act of aggression targeting the nation.

The document also emphasizes that the parties to the agreement will continue to explore ways to further strengthen their long-term relationship, including working toward a century-long partnership.

The photo is illustrative