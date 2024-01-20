Every Missile, Drone Russia Launches Has Its Target - Ukraine's Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Every missile or unmanned aerial vehicle launched by Russian invaders at Ukraine has a certain target so it would be wrong to suggest that those strikes are aimed exclusively at depleting Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, who spoke in an interview with Focus , Ukrinform reports.

"It can't be stated that the strikes are launched in order to exhaust our air defenses, so that we waste all our missiles. It would a misstatement. Each missile, each drone has its target. Each missile has been programmed to hit it – be it a critical infrastructure facility, a defense firm, a military site, a depot, or else. They do everything for a reason. Each missile – and drone – has its own target," the spokesman emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that any massive barrage targeting Ukraine distracts Ukraine's air defense forces.

"Our air defense consists of multiple elements. These are fighter jets and surface-based assets, such as air defense systems, as well as e-warfare units that detect incoming targets. There are also smaller-scale air defense capabilities that are mostly part of Ukraine's Ground Forces, mobile fire groups, and so on. So they face a huge load, all at the same time. First come the drones as part of reconnaissance by combat, then missiles fly along different routes. Of course, these systems need at least some time for a recharge," explained the spokesman.

He also noted that Ukrainian air defense today“is focused on the local protection of cities and facilities."

"Therefore, unfortunately, drones and missiles can fly in quite deep toward our western borders, and already there, on the approach to their potential targets, our air defense forces intercept them," Ihnat said.

In addition, the spokesman for the Air Force emphasized that "during attacks involving such a large number of missiles and drones, the enemy tries to overload our air defense to make sure as many targets as possible get hit."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on December 29, 2023, Russian invasion troops launched a massive air strike on Ukraine. The invaders launched a barrage of kamikaze drones and missiles of various types.

Also, on January 2, 2024, Russian invaders launched a barrage of missiles and drones at various regions of Ukraine.