Zelensky Announces New Defense Aid Packages

Work is currently underway with key international partners to ensure new packages of defense support to Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor state Russia.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in a video address to the nation, seen by Ukrinform.

"We are preparing further work with our key partners, including specific defense support right now, in these weeks and months," the president said.

He noted that partners would approve new defense packages for Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked all friends of Ukraine around the world, "who understand that the battlefield cannot simply wait and that the saving of lives cannot be delayed. To all those who are trying to expedite the necessary decisions – they are needed right now."

At the same time, he noted that over a hundred combat clashes - intense battles - took place at the front in the past day alone.

According to Zelensky, the fiercest fighting was reported in Avdiivka, Marinka direction – near Krasnohorivka, Lyman direction, Sivershchyna direction, Kupiansk direction, and Kherson direction - in Krynky.

"Our resilience now, the destruction of the enemy now, is vital. There should be no illusions in Russia that they will succeed in anything," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine defense officials together with representatives from the U.S. embassy dealing with defense cooperation ran the first joint inspection of weapons and other assets the American partners had provided to Ukraine.