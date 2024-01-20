Ukraine Sees Heightened Missile Threat As Russian Navy Deploys Kalibr Carrier On Combat Duty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia conducted a rotation of missile carriers in the Black Sea, deploying the Admiral Essen frigate to replace a smaller missile carrier.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out a rotation of missile carriers in the Black Sea - instead of a small missile carrier, the Admiral Essen frigate was put on combat duty." The missile threat level is high!" reads the report.

According to the Ukrainian military, the frigate deployed in the Black Sea is armed with eight Kalibr missiles.

As reported earlier, as of 08:00 on Saturday, January 20, two enemy warships, including a Kalibr carrier, were spotted off the coast of Crimea.

The Admiral Essen frigate is one of the two vessels from Project 11356 (Peteran) of the Admiral Grigorovich class in service with Russia's Black Sea Fleet. It operates universal launchers capable of firing off Kalibr and Onyx missiles.