No Shortage In Ukraine's Power System - Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has steadily passed the first half of the heating season and has sufficient resources for its successful completion.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform saw.

"We maintain the system as required. We have all the resources to this end –gas, coal, and nuclear fuel stocks, as well as those needed for the preparation of generation and transmission facilities. That is why we are steadily going through the heating season," he said.

The minister emphasized that there is no capacity shortage in the power system, and in case of emergencies electricity can be imported, including to cover the demand of Ukraine's industry.

At the same time, Galushchenko explained that covering consumption needs with domestic reserves is not considered“shortage”.

"Shortage is when internal capacities are insufficient to generate the electricity that is consumed at a specific hour. Accordingly, if we say that we need to employ more hydro generation, then referring to this as 'shortage' would be absolutely incorrect because hydro power facilities generate electricity within our country," he said.

The minister emphasized that, last year's maintenance and repair campaign, which became the largest in Ukraine's history, helps ensure the stable operation of the entire system.

“We added 2.2 GW of generation to the system to restore damages. And the result of this campaign is precisely that we have no blackouts," the minister concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three thermal units remain in reserve within Ukraine's power generation system.