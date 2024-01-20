Destruction In Nikopol District Amid Latest Russian Artillery, Drone Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces employed artillery and drones to attack Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district on Saturday.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Nikopol district came under enemy fire. The invaders targeted the area with two kamikaze drones and three artillery strikes," he wrote on Telegram.

It is noted that enemy fire affected the town of Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovsk communities.

As a result of the attacks, five households and six commercial buildings sustained damage.

No casualties were reported.

Last night, Russian artillery shelled a number of communities across Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: Telegram Serhii Lysak/Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration