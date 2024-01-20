Ukrainians Stronger Than Any Circumstances - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine must win the war so that Russian evil will forever remember that it will never make any territorial gains.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized this in an evening video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Ukraine remembers the defenders of Donetsk airport – one of those battles that determined our modern history," the president said.

“Ukrainians are stronger than any circumstances,” he stressed.

At the same time, Zelensky noted that both the state and its people should be aware of this strength.

"And we must win in this war. For our people, for our state, for the Russian evil to forever remember that it will never gain anything more," the president stressed.

