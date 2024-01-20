War Update: 72 Combat Clashes Along Ukraine Frontlines On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Armed Forces reported 72 combat engagements with Russian invaders along the line of contact.

That's according to the latest situational update by the General Staff , Ukrinform reports.

"Seventy-two combat clashes took place today. In total, the enemy carried out three missile strikes (S-300 SAMs against the civil infrastructure in Novohradivka, Donetsk region) and four airstrikes, as well as 25 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers,” the report reads.

More than 35 households and other civil infrastructure sustained damage, according to the military.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation underwent no significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence near the border, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities, striking populated areas from their own territory.

Ukraine sees heightened missile threat as Russian Navy deploys Kalibr carrier on combat duty

The Russians launched an airstrike in the Chernatske district of Sumy region. Nearly 40 settlements were hit by enemy artillery and mortars, including Hremiach in Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, and Basivka of Sumy region; and Udy, Okhrymivka, Zemlianka, and Khatne, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled 21 Russian assaults near Synkivka and Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through Ukraine's defenses. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Berestove of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine repelled sis assaults near Terny and Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and another seven – in the areas of Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, among them Karmazynivka, Nevske, and Dibrova of Luhansk region, and Ivanivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Spirne of Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve their tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, and New York of Donetsk region.

Russia must not winagainst Ukraine - EU Military Committee chief

On the Avdiivka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 11 attacks south of Severne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in Donetsk region. Here, the invaders tried to break through the Ukrainian defenses, seeing no success. Over 15 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortars.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's forces contain the enemy near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, the invaders failed in trying to improve their tactical position four times. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy ran no assault operations in the Shakhtarske direction, while shelling nearly a dozen settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukraine's defenders repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove as the Russians attempted to regain lost positions. More than 15 settlements, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Shcherbake, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Kherson direction, the city of Kherson, as well as Dmytrivka and Ochakiv of Mykolaiv region, were subjected to Russian artillery fire.

The enemy does not give up the intention to dislodge Ukraine's units from their bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, having launched six unsuccessful assaults.

The Ukrainian Air Force hit six enemy clusters, an air defense system, an ammunition depot, and a communications hub.

Ukrainian missile strikes targeted three enemy clusters, a control point, and an e-warfare system.