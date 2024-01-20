Grazitti Interactive Is Now Great Place To Work-Certified For The Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chandigarh | January 19, 2024: Grazitti Interactive is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified organization in India for the fifth consecutive year.



Great Place To Work Certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization in the world. Achieving the prestigious certification, a recognized gold standard for employee-centric cultures, Grazitti Interactive joins the top 10% of organizations globally. Rigorous audits in trust, culture, and practices confirm their commitment to a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture.



Speaking about this recognition, Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, said, "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to cultivating a workplace that values collaboration, respect, and continuous growth. At Grazitti, we believe in fostering a culture where every individual's unique strengths are not only recognized but celebrated, leading to a harmonious and innovative work environment. We understand that our people are our greatest asset, and creating an environment where they feel valued and supported is at the core of our mission. We will continue to invest in our team, nurture innovation, and uphold the values that make Grazitti Interactive a truly exceptional place to work."



About Great Place to Work Certification



Great Place to WorkÂ® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experienceâ€”specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. The Great Place to Work Certification is the international standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experiences, and both employers and employees recognize it on a global scale.



About Grazitti Interactive



Grazitti Interactive, a global digital leader since 2008, enables business transformation through strategic consulting, implementation, artificial intelligence, and cloud innovation services and products, like SearchUnifyÂ® and SinergifyÂ®. Our offerings leverage cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI and best-in-class cloud products to drive sales, enhance customer engagement, and provide exceptional support for our customers. With 1200+ tech experts, spread across our offices in the US, India, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, we cater 1100+ customers including Fortune 500 companies, non-profits, government agencies, and medium- to small-sized enterprises.

