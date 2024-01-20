The Electronics Sector Will Define India's Journey In Amrit Kaal: Shri. Piyush Goyal At 31St Convergence India & 9Th Smart Cities India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19 January 2024: India's largest tech & infra event, the 31st Convergence India and 9th Smart Cities expo is a collaborative effort of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and Exhibitions India Group (EIG) that focuses on transformative technologies and solutions shaping India's future by creating an ecosystem that supports initiatives such as 'Digital India, 'Make in India' and the 'Smart Cities Mission'.



The 3-day expo was inaugurated by Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, Hon'ble Governor, Government of Uttarakhand. In alignment with the current year's theme, 'Innovation Driving Sustainability: Realise the Power of Tomorrow - Today,' the conferences saw spokespersons from crucial ministries providing insights into the progress of the ongoing 'Digital India' and Smart Cities initiatives. Representatives from prominent Indian and global brands shared their vision, strategies, and discussed the industry expectations from the Government to assure continued progress across sectors. At the same time, the expo provided equal opportunities for big brands and local players to showcase their product line and attract business and investment. Meanwhile, the 250+ startups presented solutions aimed at catalysing the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy.



Shri. Piyush Goel, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles also visited the event during the Industry Night reception and said, "The electronics sector is growing from strength to strength both in the services and hardware sector, which will define India's journey in the Amrit Kaal." He also said, "India's progress is propelled by the dynamic contributions of its youth and women. The seamless integration of new-age technologies in governance and manufacturing will empower citizens, making them active participants in shaping a brighter future".



Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary & Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, MoHUA, while addressing a large gathering at the expo, said that technology is crucial for the success of the Mission. "We have seen solutions emerging that are focussed on India. There are companies which are producing excellent results, despite all kind of odds, data and financial constraints. We have to look at tech that augments the capacity of existing individuals to do better. Smart Cities is not a choice, It's the only way to go".



Among the highlights of the conference were the Investors Pitch competition and Fintech & Smart Cities awards. The Investor's Pitch in the Startup arena saw 10 startups showcase innovative ideas to a distinguished jury. Products and ideas were shared across domains such as the healthcare sector, sustainable construction, integrated motor solutions, organic farming, and video chatbots. The winner received the "Prem Behl's Excellence Award", a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh from Exhibition India, and a fully funded participation in the reputed Expand North Star Exhibition, Dubai. The highly popular Fintech, Smart Cities & Startup awards across 27 categories got nominations from 1,000+ companies across diverse segments. The Special Startup Hub Award was given to Kerala Startup Mission



Sharing his views about the expo, Pradeep Singh Kharola, CMD ITPO, said, "I appreciate the excellent work done by Convergence India who have been with us for the last 31 years. Every year, our partnership gets stronger and I urge them to increase the size of the show next year to occupy the entire space in Bharat Mandapam".



Ms. Chandrika Behl, Managing Director, Exhibitions India Group, said, "The Convergence India and Smart Cities India Expo has played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and national development by facilitating opportunities in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital technologies. Our expos serve as vital platforms for domestic brands to exhibit progress in technology, smart cities, and startup domains. Furthermore, the expos offer a valuable space for international entities to forge strategic partnerships and explore business prospects in the Indian market. We express our gratitude to the dignitaries, speakers, and expo participants for their valuable insights and contributions, which significantly contributed to the success of this year's event".





About Convergence India:



Since 1992, Convergence India has heralded the telecom and digital revolution in India. It is the country's largest technology and infrastructure expo, providing a platform to showcase 'Brand India' by supporting the 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' campaigns. Convergence India is at the forefront of promoting technological advancements in the fields of Telecom, Satcom, Broadcast, Wired & Wireless technologies, 5G & 6G networks and IT solutions.





About Smart Cities India:



The Smart Cities India expo displays India's emerging modernisation and development landscape that aims to deliver better citizen-centric services across the country. The expo showcases the integration of transformative technologies with the key pillars of urban development, i.e., green buildings, rooftop solar, renewable & clean energy, clean environment, clean water, water conservation, urban mobility, and the use of smart ICT solutions for optimising resources that make cities smart and sustainable.

