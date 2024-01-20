Eritrea: Timket Celebrated Nationwide

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Timket (Epiphany) was celebrated today across the country in a colorful manner.

During the celebration in Asmara, at the Holy Water site around Bahti Meskerem Square, a prayer service was conducted. It was led by His Holiness Abune Petros, Archbishop of the Eritrean Tewahdo Orthodox Church, and joined by other Archbishops.

The celebration was attended by Archbishops, representatives from the office of the Patriarch, representatives of all Churches in Asmara, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community, and a number of the faithful.

Teacher Simon Beyene, from the Office of the Patriarch, gave a detailed briefing on the historical background and the deep meaning of the Timket Holiday.

Teacher Simon paid tribute to the martyrs who have enabled us to celebrate national holidays in peace and elation and wished for peace and stability for the Eritrean people.

After the end of the ceremony, the Ark Covenants were returned to their respective churches, accompanied by the faithful.

The 3-hour ceremony was broadcast live on Eri-TV and Dimtsi Hafash Eritrea.

