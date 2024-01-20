Kuwait's Al-Daihani Qualifies For '24 Paris Olympic Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's shooter Mohammad Al-Daihani has cruised into the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after winning the bronze in the Men's single 'Skeet' contest in the 2024 Asian Shotgun Championships currently hosted by Kuwait.

Speaking to reporters, Al-Daihani credited strenuous efforts and training for the achievement made, as well as the support of Kuwait Shooting Federation.

Meanwhile, Federation chief Duaij Al-Otaibi expressed pride as Kuwait has the second berth at Paris Olympic Games.

He added that shooter Khalid Al-Mudhaf qualified for the Paris games through 'Trap' competitions held last August. (end)

msa







MENAFN20012024000071011013ID1107745836