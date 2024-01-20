Iran Succeeds In Placing Satellite Into Orbit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Iranian Space Agency (ISA) has announced it has successfully placed a home-made satellite into orbit.

The satellite; dubbed Thurayya, was placed into an orbit of 750 kilometers above the earth's surface on Saturday, Iranian TV said.

It was launched by Qaem 100 satellite carrier, which relies on solid fuel and has been developed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, it pointed out.

This is the first time that an Iranian home-made satellite is successfully put on an orbit above 500 kilometers. (end)

