Ed Sheeran Concert In Dubai: How To Beat Traffic, Get Easy Parking On Day 2

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 4:03 PM

Last updated: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 6:15 PM

Fans flocked to The Sevens Stadium in Dubai yesterday to attend a concert they would remember for a lifetime. As fireworks lit up the sky, so did the sparks for concert-goers who were transported back to a nostalgic era of romantic tunes.

From artists who showed up on time to separate family entrances, fans swarmed social media with their reviews of the concert.

But for many, it was the journey to the location that ended up being a hassle. Many fans narrated their experiences of being stuck in traffic that took up to even 3 hours for some to reach the venue.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

From avoiding long lines at food stations to beating the traffic, here are some tips for concert-goers attending today's event to make unforgettable memories while ensuring a comfortable trip to and back from the stadium.

Beat the traffic

The second and final day of the concert will see doors opening from 4pm, with the show kicking off by 8pm. To get the most out of the evening, its important to make sure you reach on time.

Alison Rosser, who visited the concert with her family, said leaving early was the key to avoiding long lines and packed roads. "We set off at 4.30pm and arrived at the venue by 5.30pm. It was an easy drive and the parking was good. Although the food queues were starting to get long, they weren't too bad."

Unfortunately, Rosser and her family met a different fate at night as they left the venue and got stuck in slow moving traffic. "We left at about 11. Leave before 11 if you want any chance of moving more than a few metres every 45 minutes."

For those travelling with kids, it would be a good idea to keep snacks and drinks to keep them busy during the ride back home.

Another resident Michelle Mahmood faced a similar issue as she left the concert once it got over. "The show ends at 11, so if you're not overly zealous, I would strongly advise to leave by 10 or 11pm sharp. To get a cab or a taxi, you have to proceed to gate 10."

Michelle, a resident of Arabian Ranches 2, was stuck in the same spot for two hours as she tried to join Al Ain road.

Another user Giuseppina Fionda Pirfo, advised people to leave for the concert by 5.30pm max. She also recommended E77 route as the exit.

Some residents, despite the traffic, had different advice for those heading to the concert today. "Enjoy every bit of the concert, let the initial crowd leave, walk toward the taxis and accept that its going to be a long ride back some," said user Wangchuk Lama Watteel.

Get easy parking, entrance

Once you have reached your destination, the next step is finding a convenient parking spot that is close to the location, but more importantly is quick and easy to find. Here are some tips to keep in mind so that you're not stuck outside as music rings across the stadium.

Pirfo said it was better to park on the road going back out of the stadium, rather than the car park. "I saw a lot of taxis going through the area, so it'll be easy to get a parking there," she posted.

Another helpful thing to remember, especially for families attending the concert is the family entrance created to provide easy access for those with children. "No ID checks anywhere, just scan the QR on the ticket and you're in!" said Alison.

Avoid long food lines

Many fans posted about long lines at food stalls as the evening kept passing by. But there are few solutions to getting your favourite treat and making it back to your seat in time.

Lousia Larsen praised the variety of food options available at the concert venue. Her advice - keep walking to the ones right at the back to avoid long queues. "There were no long queues near the ones close to the club house."

Others said reaching the food lines before 6pm would be a good idea, as post that the crowd starts increasing.

Find good seating

The unreserved seating option was a dream come true for some fans, as they got a close look at their beloved stars Ed Sheeran and Calum Scott.

"We spent the first half in the standing section very close to both the singers, before going to find a seat. The atmosphere was incredible, well done Dubai!" posted Louisa.

Although very spacious, the unreserved seating area proved to be a hard seating area. "Take a seat cushion if you have. It saved my back having the cushion."

Dress warm

As temperatures drop and the weather gets chilly across the UAE, fans felt the night breeze during the concert. Make sure to keep a jacket and keep warm while making most of the magical night.

Pyrotechnics, staging and fireworks were the highlight of the event. In videos that surfaced online, couples were seen getting down on one knee and asking the special question - will you marry me? So was the effect of Ed Sheeran's concert in Dubai.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement date during Globe Soccer Awards

Music promoter, who is bringing Ed Sheeran to Dubai, on how he gets the A-listers for live performances

Dubai: Ronaldo, Haaland, Man City win big at Globe Soccer Awards