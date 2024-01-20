Whatsapp Tests Sending Files To Nearby People On Android

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: WhatsApp is testing a new feature on its instant messaging platform for Android that allows users to easily share files with nearby individuals without the need for a phone number.

According to the platform, users will be able to share files through the app by opening a dedicated window for file sharing that displays people in close proximity. It also includes options for controlling the visibility of the account to others when using the same feature.

WhatsApp emphasized that users need to open the file-sharing window themselves, with the sender selecting the recipient from a list of nearby individuals. The recipient must then move their phone to see the file-sharing request and approve it.

Regarding privacy, the file transfer process will be secure, as it is protected by end-to-end encryption to safeguard files and personal data.

WhatsApp noted that phone numbers will be hidden during the file transfer through this feature and will not be visible to individuals not registered in the contact list.