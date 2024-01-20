Florida Wine Academy Launches Exclusive WSET Level 1 In Wines Luxury Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alessandra EstevesMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Wine Academy proudly announces the launch of the WSET Level 1 in Wines - Luxury edition, a first-of-its-kind course that redefines luxury in wine education. This exclusive offering is specifically tailored for those seeking an educational learning experience in the world of fine wines.The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) courses have long set the standard for wine education. The Florida Wine Academy's newest addition, the WSET Level 1 Luxury edition, is an unparalleled venture in the realm of wine courses, catering to a discerning clientele.WSET Luxury : A Class ApartExclusivity at its Core: Limited to small groups of 10, this course guarantees an intimate and bespoke experience.Date and Location: April 13th, 2024, from 9 AM to 3 PM in Miami.Expert Instruction: Led by Alessandra Esteves, DipWSET, Director of Wine Educator and Master of Wine Candidate.WSET Level 1: A Journey into the World of Fine WinesThe WSET Level 1 in Wines course is an introductory level program designed to provide a straightforward and interactive approach to wine tasting and appreciation. The Luxury edition elevates this experience, focusing on high-end, prestigious wines that epitomize the finest in the wine world. This edition is tailored for those who appreciate the nuances of luxury wines and seek to deepen their understanding in an educational environment.Participants will enjoy a diverse range of 11 exceptional wines, collectively valued at $4,000, featuring names like Champagne Louis Roederer Cristal, Penfolds Grange, Chateau Haut-Brion and Chateau d'Yquem.Florida Wine Academy: Pioneering Wine EducationThe Florida Wine Academy, known for its commitment to excellence in wine, sake and spirits education, offers a wide range of courses and certifications for both enthusiasts and professionals. The Academy's approach combines academic education with practical knowledge, making it a preferred choice for those who seek a comprehensive understanding of wine, sake and spirits.Alessandra Esteves on the WSET Luxury Edition"We are excited to offer a course that redefines the luxury wine education landscape. Our curated selection of wines, including some of the world's most prestigious labels, is designed to provide an unmatched learning experience," says Alessandra Esteves.Enrollment and ContactWith its limited availability, the WSET Level 1 in Wines - Luxury edition is expected to attract significant interest. Prospective participants are encouraged to register early to secure their place in this exclusive course. For more details and to enroll, please visit the Florida Wine Academy's website at Florida Wine Academy.About Florida Wine AcademyFlorida Wine Academy is a premier institution in the world of wine and spirits education. Based in Miami, it offers a diverse range of courses, workshops, and tastings designed to cater to various levels of interest and expertise. The Academy is dedicated to enriching the knowledge and appreciation of wine and spirits through high-quality education and unique experiences.

