Bein Broadcasts AFC Asian Cup For Palestinians Receiving Treatment In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: As part of its corporate social responsibility and to support the State of Qatar's humanitarian efforts towards Palestinians evacuated from Gaza to Qatar for urgent medical treatment, beIN SPORTS is broadcasting all 51 matches from the ongoing AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM live on community screens inside the Palestinians' housing complex, and at Sidra Medicine where many are still receiving treatment.

The Palestine national football team is competing in the tournament, which kicked off in Qatar on January 12 and will run until February 10. With many of the injured Palestinians' medical conditions not allowing them to attend matches in person, they can enjoy beIN's coverage of the tournament from the comfort of their residence.

beIN SPORTS analysts, and former professional footballers, Hatem Al Trabelsi and Youssef Chippo visited the complex on Thursday to meet the injured and watch the match between Palestine and the United Arab Emirates. The beIN pundits also enjoyed playing a game of football with the children.

“In times of crisis, the power of solidarity and compassion becomes even more significant and sports'transformative power to uplift and support cannot be underestimated,” said Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA.“beIN hopes that sharing our coverage can provide much-needed relief, albeit temporarily, for people that have experienced immense suffering, while underscoring our dedication to fostering unity, resilience, and hope.”

As part of beIN's commitment to ensuring major tournaments are accessible to all, the initiative is an extension of beIN's pledge to make the beautiful game more inclusive, which also saw it broadcast the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in dedicated fan zones across the MENA region – including in Palestine – specifically for displaced people.