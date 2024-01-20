Bounedjah Scores Late As Algeria Draw With Burkina Faso At AFCON

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Abidjan, Ivory Coast: Baghdad Bounedjah scored very late to lessen the danger of Algeria's second straight Africa Cup of Nations group-stage exit by salvaging a 2-2 draw against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

Burkina Faso fans were already celebrating what they thought was their team's progress to the last 16 when Bounedjah rose high to head Adam Ounas' corner past goalkeeper Hervé Koffi in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

It was Bounedjah's second goal after he canceled Mohamed Konaté's first-half header by equalizing shortly after the break.

Burkina Faso substitute Bertrand Traoré scored with another penalty for "The Stallions.” The Aston Villa forward, who also scored late in the 1-0 win over Mauritania, sent his spot kick down the center of the goal in the 71st minute.

Bounedjah's late equalizer left Burkina Faso on four points after two games, two more than Algeria, before Angola played Mauritania in the other game in Group D later Saturday. Only the top two in each group are assured of progress.

"It's a shame, but that's the competition, that's the Africa Cup,” Traoré said. "We have four points this evening. We'll rest, and then we'll go to win the third match.”

Algeria had made the better start but the Burkinabé improved as their opponents' intensity dropped in the stifling heat. The temperature in Bouaké was 35 degrees C (95 F) when the game kicked off.

Konaté's goal before the break was initially flagged offside, but a VAR check found he was in line with the last defender for Abdoul Tapsoba's cross.

It set off unbridled celebrations among the many supporters who had made the relatively short trip south-west from neighboring Burkina Faso, which reached the semifinals in the last edition.

Bounedjah pounced after the break to equalize on the rebound after Koffi saved an effort from Nabil Bentaleb.

Tunisia played Mali later Saturday in Group E.