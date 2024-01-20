Katara To Host Indian Performances As Part Of AFC Celebrations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The cultural hub of Qatar, Katara, has lined up Bollywood themed performances as part of the events accompanying the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The events in coordination with the Embassy of India will be held on January 26, 2024 from 5pm onwards.



The celebration will be held behind building 12 and will include Marathi Dol Tasha, Kerala's folk dance (kaikottikali), chenda melam, Rajasthani folk dance, Tiger dance (Puli vesha), Telugu folk dance and Marathi folk dance (Mangalgaur).

Katara has been organising a vast array of traditional and contemporary art styles as part of the Asian tournament ongoing in the country.